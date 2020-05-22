Global  

Mission: Impossible 7: Nicholas Hoult exits film

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Actor Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the next instalment of "Mission: Impossible" film franchise due to scheduling conflicts. Hoult, who was set to portray the villain in Tom Cruise's much-awaited "Mission: Impossible 7", has been replaced by actor Esai Morales.

"Mission: Impossible 7", which also marks the return of...
