Mission: Impossible 7: Nicholas Hoult exits film

Friday, 22 May 2020 () Actor Nicholas Hoult has dropped out of the next instalment of "Mission: Impossible" film franchise due to scheduling conflicts. Hoult, who was set to portray the villain in Tom Cruise's much-awaited "Mission: Impossible 7", has been replaced by actor Esai Morales.
"Mission: Impossible 7", which also marks the return of...
