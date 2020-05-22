Kendall Jenner to Pay $90,000 Over Fyre Festival Fiasco

Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the trustees of the Fyre Festival over accusations she misled her Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event, and according to Forbes, the model has agreed to pay $90,000 dollars to end the litigation.
