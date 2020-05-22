Global  

Kendall Jenner to Pay $90,000 Over Fyre Festival Fiasco

Billboard.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A lawsuit over the social influencer promotion of the Fyre Festival has resulted in Kendall Jenner agreeing to pay $90,000 to a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner reportedly settles Fyre Festival lawsuit

Kendall Jenner reportedly settles Fyre Festival lawsuit 00:54

 Kendall Jenner has reportedly settled a lawsuit with the trustees of the Fyre Festival over accusations she misled her Instagram followers about the disastrous 2017 event, and according to Forbes, the model has agreed to pay $90,000 dollars to end the litigation.

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit' [Video]

Kendall Jenner 'agrees to pay up $90k to settle Fyre Festival lawsuit'

Model Kendall Jenner has reportedly agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a Fyre Festival lawsuit, after it was alleged she was paid $275,000 to promote the disastrous event on Instagram.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

Kendall Jenner Ordered to Pay $90,000 for Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner will pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from her involvement in the Fyre Festival scandal. According to documents obtained by E! News, the...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comTMZ.comJust Jared

