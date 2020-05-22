Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Leaving Prison Early Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is jumping for joy. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to react to breaking news about former Motown mayor Kwame Kilpatrick getting released early from prison. Royce Reacts 5’9 went to his Instagram page Friday with a huge reaction. Instead of using words, the Detroit rap veteran celebrated KK’s return […]



