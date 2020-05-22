Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Leaving Prison Early
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is jumping for joy. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to react to breaking news about former Motown mayor Kwame Kilpatrick getting released early from prison. Royce Reacts 5’9 went to his Instagram page Friday with a huge reaction. Instead of using words, the Detroit rap veteran celebrated KK’s return […]
The post Royce Da 5’9 Reacts To Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Leaving Prison Early appeared first on .
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has been reportedly granted an early release after spending 7 years of a 28-year sentence according to a press release from The EBONY Foundation. Katie Johnston reports.