Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Team Up in 'Rain on Me' Music Video - Watch!

Friday, 22 May 2020
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are bringing “Rain on Me” to life on screen! The “Stupid Love” singer and the “thank u, next” entertainer both appear in the new music video for their Chromatica collaboration, which was released on Friday (May 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “When she came into [...]
News video: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release Rain On Me

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande release Rain On Me 00:41

 Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have released their collaboration 'Rain On Me', the second single from Gaga's upcoming album 'Chromatica'.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dance through a rainstorm of daggers in new video

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dance through a rainstorm of flying daggers in the music video for their collaboration Rain On Me.
Belfast Telegraph

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande just simultaneously invented music, listening, emotions and crying with ‘Rain On Me’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their long-awaited “Rain On Me” duet, featured on the upcoming album Chromatica, and the gays… they went well and...
PinkNews


