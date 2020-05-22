Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Willard, who died May 15, was known for his scene-stealing roles in the Christopher Guest films Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman, and later the series Modern Family. Originally broadcast in 1997.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 'Space Force' co-creator Greg Daniels shared a heartwarming story about working on set with the late actor, revealing that Willard's performance in the series is one of the highlights of the new comedy.