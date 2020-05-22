Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser

NPR Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Willard, who died May 15, was known for his scene-stealing roles in the Christopher Guest films Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman, and later the series Modern Family. Originally broadcast in 1997.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'Space Force' Co-Creator Greg Daniels Recalls Working With Fred Willard On Set | THR News

'Space Force' Co-Creator Greg Daniels Recalls Working With Fred Willard On Set | THR News 01:30

 In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 'Space Force' co-creator Greg Daniels shared a heartwarming story about working on set with the late actor, revealing that Willard's performance in the series is one of the highlights of the new comedy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Leave It to Beaver' Actor Ken Osmond Dies at 76, Hollywood Remembers Fred Willard & More | THR News [Video]

'Leave It to Beaver' Actor Ken Osmond Dies at 76, Hollywood Remembers Fred Willard & More | THR News

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Ken Osmond dies at age 76, John Oliver cautions against the hasty return of sporting events and Hollywood remembers Fred Willard.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:11Published
Remembering Fred Willard, Who Died at 86 | THR News [Video]

Remembering Fred Willard, Who Died at 86 | THR News

Fred Willard, the clever comic actor who played clueless characters to perfection on 'Fernwood 2 Night' and 'Everybody Loves Raymond', has died at 86.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this

ChicagolandArea

Chicagoland Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser Willard, who died May 15, was known for his sce… https://t.co/yfxZPUWbBp 6 days ago

BensleySharon

Sharon Elizabeth Bensley #Saturday #SaturdayNiteLive from Oct 1978 featuring #FredWilliard RIP Early show. On now. https://t.co/PQj6ZW1K9r 6 days ago

makerofnoise

Bill Watson Listen to: Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser - https://t.co/FFFzIDN40O 6 days ago

ThreeColumnsArt

Dan Riley Trust me, you need this laugh. Bless the comic genius that was Fred Willard. https://t.co/QmzOyQOoyd 6 days ago

comedynews

ComedyNews.Org Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser – Valley Public Radio https://t.co/1qySs2iO1Y 6 days ago

peckenpaugh

Scott Peckenpaugh Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser https://t.co/BjUj1JqTjt 1 week ago

PolledMovie

Polled Movie Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser https://t.co/4CbzCgfo3H https://t.co/DODw4HZfGo 1 week ago

RosaVernicaLop2

Rosa Verónica Lopez Lopez Remembering Fred Willard, Emmy-Winning Comedy Actor And Improviser https://t.co/PDHXR5n5Mc 1 week ago