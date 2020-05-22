Global  

Smokepurpp Names Two Things He’s Bringing Back If He Takes Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Bringing Back Backpage”

Friday, 22 May 2020
Smokepurpp Names Two Things He’s Bringing Back If He Takes Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Bringing Back Backpage”Florida rapper Smokepurpp sees himself as the head of state. The hip-hop entertainer has flexed his trolling habits by teasing what key things he would do if he replaced President Donald Trump. Smoke 4 Prez On Friday, Purpp went to Instagram and teased the idea of entering the 2020 presidential face. Smoke said in addition […]

The post Smokepurpp Names Two Things He’s Bringing Back If He Takes Donald Trump’s Job: “I’m Bringing Back Backpage” appeared first on .
