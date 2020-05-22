|
Jeffree Star Earns Backlash for 'Cremated' Pallette Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
|
|
Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Jeffree Star defends his new 'Cremated' makeup collection amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The name is the center of controversy.
|
