Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Jennifer Lopez is returning for another season of World of Dance next week and luckily, the entire season has finished filming. The 50-year-old entertainer is opening up about wrapping production on the NBC dance competition series right before the lockdowns started. β€œI knew after the Super Bowl, I was going right into World of Dance [...] πŸ‘“ View full article