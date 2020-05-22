Justin Hartley's Split from Wife Chrishell Stause Will Be Part of 'Selling Sunset' Season 3

Global  

The second season of Chrishell Stause‘s Netflix reality series Selling Sunset just launched and a preview for the third season shows her divorce from Justin Hartley will be a focus. In the preview, we see the cast members finding out about the news while a reporter is heard saying, “Chrishell Stause is dealing with change. [...]
Related news from verified sources

Justin Hartley's Estranged Wife Crying to Her Friend as She Packs Her Bags After Split

The divorce drama between the 'This Is Us' actor and his estranged wife Chrishell Stause is among the highlights in the third season of her Netflix reality show...
AceShowbiz

Chrishell Stause Cries Over Justin Hartley Divorce in Selling Sunset Preview

Chrishell Stause may be ready to share her side of the story. Close to six months after Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife of two years, pop culture...
E! Online


