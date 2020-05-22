Cardi B Finally Shows Off Her Massive New Tattoo + It’s Beyond Beautiful
Friday, 22 May 2020 () New York rapper Cardi B isn’t leaving it up to the imagination anymore. The hip-hop heavyweight has come forward to show off her latest new body tattoo. Tatted Cardi On Friday, B went to her social media pages with the must-see footage. The clip features an up-close look at her work of art which is […]
The post Cardi B Finally Shows Off Her Massive New Tattoo + It’s Beyond Beautiful appeared first on .
Cardi B wasn't serious about Tiger King fundraising campaign The rapper become a huge fan of 'Tiger King' star Joseph Madonado-Passage after watching the new Netflix documentary he features in and told..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:04Published