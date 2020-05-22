Global  

Former Knicks Star Patrick Ewing Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Patrick Ewing, former Knicks basketball player, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 57-year-old coach for Georgetown University revealed the news on social media this afternoon to fans. “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Patrick shared in a statement. “The virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want [...]
Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for COVID-19 ... and he's sharing his diagnosis in hopes of convincing people the "virus is serious and should not be...
TMZ.com

Knicks Legend Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ewing shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, saying he wanted to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone.
CBS 2


