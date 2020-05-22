Global  

Queen Elizabeth II Actually Hid In The Bushes To Get Away From This Problematic Guest

Just Jared Friday, 22 May 2020
Queen Elizabeth II once reached her breaking point while hosting one particular guest in the past. In the new ITV documentary Our Queen: Inside the Crown, it was revealed that the 94-year-old royal actually hid in a bush to avoid Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. The dictator came to England on a state visit with his [...]
