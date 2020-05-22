Queen Elizabeth II Actually Hid In The Bushes To Get Away From This Problematic Guest



Recent related videos from verified sources Nearly 400 Jobs at Buckingham Palace Cut Due to Pandemic



The coronavirus pandemic has led to the layoffs of nearly 400 workers who were supposed to work during the summer for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 3 days ago Queen Elizabeth BROKE royal tradition in her heartfelt tribute to heroic nurses



Queen Elizabeth went against royal tradition in order to pay tribute to nurses! Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Queen Elizabeth to gather with royal family to find a solution to "Megxit" Queen Elizabeth is stepping into the royal family feud and putting her foot down. Palace sources say the queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry will gather...

CBS News 1 week ago



Queen Elizabeth gives rare public address about coronavirus Queen Elizabeth gave a rare public address on Sunday as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic. The queen's speech urged unity and gratitude in these...

CBS News 1 week ago



