Impunity Observer RT @shecht6: .@billmaher: #Impeachment of #Trump 'Turned Out to Be a Horrible Thing,' It Just Emboldened Him #Democrats impeached @POTUS w… 5 days ago Grabien VIDEO - Bill Maher: Impeaching Trump ‘Turned Out To Be a Horrible Thing,’ it Just Emboldened Him @billmaher https://t.co/Jw5J08sSbj 5 days ago TruthBlooms RT @StephenGlahn: Not exactly- it drew the entire @GOP out from their Russian woods for America to see. Bill Maher: Impeaching Trump 'Turn… 6 days ago Bishop Bill Maher: Impeaching Trump Was a Mistake #SmartNews https://t.co/V1B8LEHkC4 6 days ago Geo Steve Not exactly- it drew the entire @GOP out from their Russian woods for America to see. Bill Maher: Impeaching Trump… https://t.co/8DWbb2EO4B 6 days ago #CorrectionDay RT @defeat_gop: Bill Maher: Impeaching Trump ‘Turned Out to Be a Horrible Thing,’ It Just Emboldened Him #SmartNews https://t.co/WrAiSwaucE 6 days ago