Futuristic Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande Let Loose in Music Video for 'Rain On Me'

AceShowbiz Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The release of the Robert Rodriguez-directed visual boosts the second single off GaGa's highly-anticipated 'Chromatica' to number one on iTunes in 26 countries.
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Release Powerful Anthem 'Rain On Me'

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Release Powerful Anthem 'Rain On Me' 02:01

 Two pop superstars, one massive duet. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released their empowering new single "Rain On Me", and during candid interviews with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the dynamic duo open up about creating the ultimate summer bop together.

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard News

The two pop queens have at last crossed paths in the highly anticipated "Rain on Me," which dropped on Friday (May 22).

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:07Published
Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music video [Video]

Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music video

Ariana Grande has praised Lady Gaga for her "beautiful human heart", as she said her new pal helped her feel "comfortable" during their collaborative track 'Rain On Me'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:49Published

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande just simultaneously invented music, listening, emotions and crying with ‘Rain On Me’

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their long-awaited “Rain On Me” duet, featured on the upcoming album Chromatica, and the gays… they went well and...
PinkNews

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Join Forces in ‘Rain on Me’ Music Video


Extra

