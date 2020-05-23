Futuristic Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande Let Loose in Music Video for 'Rain On Me'

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Share New Collab 'Rain on Me' | Billboard NewsThe two pop queens have at last crossed paths in the highly anticipated "Rain on Me," which dropped on Friday (May 22).
Ariana Grande praises Lady Gaga for putting on 'a show' with 'Rain On Me' music videoAriana Grande has praised Lady Gaga for her "beautiful human heart", as she said her new pal helped her feel "comfortable" during their collaborative track 'Rain On Me'.
Will in Seattle RT @VanityFair: On Friday, the two pop stars released a futuristic, water-soaked music video, from a time before water droplets were a thin… 2 minutes ago
KING SLEEZE RT @Tea4TheBarbz: All of the upcoming albums by Adele, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Beyonce will include… 3 hours ago
VANITY FAIR On Friday, the two pop stars released a futuristic, water-soaked music video, from a time before water droplets wer… https://t.co/BAK9HoJ5zB 4 hours ago
nsGroup Rain On Me Music Video: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Team Up For Some Futuristic Fun In This Foot-Tapping Track and… https://t.co/ie4frdVjEP 4 hours ago
LatestLY #RainOnMe Music Video: #LadyGaga and #ArianaGrande Team Up For Some Futuristic Fun In This Foot-Tapping Track!… https://t.co/P9TOOP4maL 4 hours ago
T4TB All of the upcoming albums by Adele, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Beyonce will in… https://t.co/wMAVq73SZS 5 hours ago
Pinkvilla We've already broken the replay button, thanks to #LadyGaga & #ArianaGrande's futuristic dance moves and killer out… https://t.co/mWkbfTlwtH 6 hours ago
STYLECASTER It’s raining futuristic eyeliner in @ladygaga & @ArianaGrande's new video. https://t.co/TTDEYG3VaQ 8 hours ago