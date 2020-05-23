Futuristic Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande Let Loose in Music Video for 'Rain On Me'

Will in Seattle RT @VanityFair: On Friday, the two pop stars released a futuristic, water-soaked music video, from a time before water droplets were a thin… 2 minutes ago KING SLEEZE RT @Tea4TheBarbz: All of the upcoming albums by Adele, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Beyonce will include… 3 hours ago VANITY FAIR On Friday, the two pop stars released a futuristic, water-soaked music video, from a time before water droplets wer… https://t.co/BAK9HoJ5zB 4 hours ago nsGroup Rain On Me Music Video: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Team Up For Some Futuristic Fun In This Foot-Tapping Track and… https://t.co/ie4frdVjEP 4 hours ago LatestLY #RainOnMe Music Video: #LadyGaga and #ArianaGrande Team Up For Some Futuristic Fun In This Foot-Tapping Track!… https://t.co/P9TOOP4maL 4 hours ago T4TB All of the upcoming albums by Adele, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Beyonce will in… https://t.co/wMAVq73SZS 5 hours ago Pinkvilla We've already broken the replay button, thanks to #LadyGaga & #ArianaGrande's futuristic dance moves and killer out… https://t.co/mWkbfTlwtH 6 hours ago STYLECASTER It’s raining futuristic eyeliner in @ladygaga & @ArianaGrande's new video. https://t.co/TTDEYG3VaQ 8 hours ago