Anil Kapoor remembers getting Christopher Nolan's autograph, lauds 'Tenet' trailer

Mid-Day Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Heaping praises on ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new action-thriller 'Tenet,' actor Anil Kapoor on Friday remembered his meeting with the 'Inception' director. Kapoor retweeted the very gripping trailer of Nolan's film and shared how he got an autograph of the filmmaker on a DVD cover for his son Harshvardhan...
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: New Look At Robert Pattinson, John David Washington In 'Tenet'

New Look At Robert Pattinson, John David Washington In 'Tenet' 02:03

 The new trailer for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "Tenet" starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington is here. Plus, get a sneak peek at Charlize Theron's new Netflix movie "The Old Guard".

