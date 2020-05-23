Anil Kapoor remembers getting Christopher Nolan's autograph, lauds 'Tenet' trailer

Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Heaping praises on ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan's new action-thriller 'Tenet,' actor Anil Kapoor on Friday remembered his meeting with the 'Inception' director. Kapoor retweeted the very gripping trailer of Nolan's film and shared how he got an autograph of the filmmaker on a DVD cover for his son Harshvardhan... 👓 View full article

