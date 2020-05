Farah Khan knits up a storm; makes a 'multipurpose knitted piece' for son Czar Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It's not only Kajol who has been knitting amid the lockdown and making a dress for daughter Nysa and a pullover for son Yug, Farah Khan is at it too.



While Kads is a pro and knows how to knit one, purl one to make textured patterns, the choreographer-filmmaker still has a long way to go. Khan's attempt to make a hair-band... It's not only Kajol who has been knitting amid the lockdown and making a dress for daughter Nysa and a pullover for son Yug, Farah Khan is at it too.While Kads is a pro and knows how to knit one, purl one to make textured patterns, the choreographer-filmmaker still has a long way to go. Khan's attempt to make a hair-band πŸ‘“ View full article

