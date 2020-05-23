Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 trailer out now; take a look!

Mid-Day Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
After the grand success of the first two seasons, the wait is finally over as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 are back to regale audiences with the third season of its most successful franchise - Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. With the show all set to release on June 6, the two platforms added to the excitement by unveiling the trailer of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Entertainment news: Ronit Roy's 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' returns with season 3

"The first two seasons of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' were very exciting to shoot and I took great pleasure in portraying the role of Rohit Mehra," said Ronit.
Zee News Also reported by •Indian ExpressMid-Day

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3: Character poster of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh released; check it out now

New relationships, looks, and a completely fresh aspect of life with a whole lot of drama will be seen in the third season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Kehne Ko...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PoojaBanerjee08

Pooja Banerjee RT @PeepingMoon: #KehneKoHumsafarHain3: #ALTBalaji's and #ZEE5's show ft. #RonitRoy, #MonaSingh and #GurdipKohliPunj challenges the societa… 19 seconds ago

LiveCinemaNews

Live Cinema News Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Trailer | Premieres 6th June on ZEE5 https://t.co/6sLp9UkSAF 2 minutes ago

boxofficeindia

Box Office India The trailer of @altbalaji's #KehneKoHumsafarHain3 will show you the ups and downs of this dysfunctional faminly… https://t.co/KN2MrmPjuQ 9 minutes ago

glamsham

glamsham.com Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain S3 Trailer: Rohit, Ananya and Poonam’s tangled relationships in new season Link:… https://t.co/dK8ygfit4c 19 minutes ago

aadarsh__rana

Aadarsh Rana RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: The emotional yet beautiful trailer of #KehneKoHumsafarHain challenges the societal norms of marriage, relationships, a… 27 minutes ago

IndiaTVShowbiz

IndiaTV ShowBiz The emotional yet beautiful trailer of #KehneKoHumsafarHain challenges the societal norms of marriage, relationship… https://t.co/sViwmvCnSg 28 minutes ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Trailer: Ronit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Mona Singh starrer challenges the societal norms of marr… https://t.co/nqIpbV7Fwo 37 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #KehneKoHumsafarHain3: #ALTBalaji's and #ZEE5's show ft. #RonitRoy, #MonaSingh and #GurdipKohliPunj challenges the… https://t.co/cUzXc1z2iD 1 hour ago