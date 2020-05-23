Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh shine in this intense drama

Indian Express Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Vijay Sethupathi fights for a cause in ‘Ka Pae Ranasingam’

The teaser to the actor’s upcoming film was uploaded to YouTube and features him taking on the administration yet again
Hindu


Tweets about this

Ferozekha1

Feroze (VSP Fan) RT @behindwoods: Ka Pae Ranasingam - Official Teaser Reaction | Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh | P Virumandi FULL VIDEO LINK : https:/… 1 hour ago

YOKESH_RETWEET

யோகேஷ் Awaiting for this movie... Ka Pae Ranasingam - Official Teaser | Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajes... https://t.co/fWC8Fh412F via @YouTube 2 hours ago

itsme_ravik

Ravikumar #StaySafeStayHome Ka Pae Ranasingam - Official Teaser | Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajes... https://t.co/YGp2xSPPeC via @YouTube… https://t.co/7vcnCloOwQ 3 hours ago

AishuFans_Offl

AishwaryaRajesh Fans Offl ™ RT @XpressCinema: The makers of #VijaySethupathi's upcoming film #KaPaeRanasingam have released the teaser of the film. Featuring #VijaySet… 3 hours ago

AishuFans_Offl

AishwaryaRajesh Fans Offl ™ RT @ieEntertainment: #KaPaeRanasingam features @VijaySethuOffl and @aishu_dil in lead roles. https://t.co/8c8oiI7AIP 3 hours ago

AishuFans_Offl

AishwaryaRajesh Fans Offl ™ RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: .@VijaySethuOffl and @aishu_dil's #KaPaeRanasingam teaser promises an engaging entertainer https://t.co/WWng8xyC87 3 hours ago

AishuFans_Offl

AishwaryaRajesh Fans Offl ™ RT @pinkvilla: Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser RELEASED: Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh’s fight for a cause looks promising - https://t.co… 3 hours ago

AishuFans_Offl

AishwaryaRajesh Fans Offl ™ RT @Koimoi: #KaPaeRanasingam Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh Starrer Promises To Be An Intense Social-Political Drama @VijaySet… 3 hours ago