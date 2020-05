Allison Janney Keen to Work With Hugh Jackman Again After Coronavirus Lockdown Is Lifted Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Dubbing herself as 'The Greatest Showman' star's fan, the 'Bad Education' actress recalls having so much fun being able to shove a sandwich into his mouth when filming their first scene together. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Alex Wolff On "Castle In The Ground" & "Bad Education"



The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his powerful new movie with Neve Campbell and Imogen Poots and what it was like to be in a movie with Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, and Geraldine.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 09:35 Published 2 weeks ago Bad Education- Perception of Perfection



Bad Education- Perception of Perfection - HBO Hugh Jackman, director Cory Finley and screenwriter Mike Makowsky discuss how the film’s powerful ending the mirrors the opening scene. Bad.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 03:19 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this