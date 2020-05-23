Global  

Young M.A Serves Up Pure Motivation After Dropping Red Flu Album: “Came From The F**kin Bottom!”

Saturday, 23 May 2020
Young M.A Serves Up Pure Motivation After Dropping Red Flu Album: “Came From The F**kin Bottom!”New York rapper Young M.A wants fans to know they can achieve anything they believe in. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to toot her own horn after dropping the new Red Flu EP. Red Hot M.A went to her Instagram page this week with some positive words. Young stressed the success she’s received […]

