Actor Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrant workers to travel from Mumbai to their hometown in UP and Bihar

MHA: Stranded migrant workers in different states can go back home in buses | Oneindia NewsA month after millions of people, mostly migrant workers were stranded without work in different parts of the country, the Union home ministry has finally allowed states to repatriate them to reach..
Pramit Chatterjee RT @dna: Actor #SonuSood arranges buses for migrant workers to travel from Mumbai to their hometown in UP and Bihar https://t.co/07syeSVopQ 10 minutes ago
DNA Actor #SonuSood arranges buses for migrant workers to travel from Mumbai to their hometown in UP and Bihar https://t.co/07syeSVopQ 24 minutes ago
Lokesh RT @RustyFact: #News
Actor #SonuSood Arranges Bus Transport for migrant workers.
On monday, buses left from Thane, Maharashtra to Gulbarga… 3 hours ago
India Top News Actor Sonu Sood arranges for buses to send migrant workers home https://t.co/RkQRk6o4pK 6 hours ago
India Top News Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrant workers: Fans pour in love for the actor! - Times of India https://t.co/llsiRIdb5e 8 hours ago
India Top News Actor Sonu Sood arranges more buses for migrants, says will continue to help until the last one reunites with family https://t.co/vRWoeKk05D 9 hours ago
KING亗G∆NESH✪ᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ RT @NaveenPhondani: @freee_folk @Nuti65 @SonuSood Medi @BDUTT has shown this:-
Actor Sonu Sood (@SonuSood) arranges buses for migrants to… 9 hours ago
Naveen @freee_folk @Nuti65 @SonuSood Medi @BDUTT has shown this:-
Actor Sonu Sood (@SonuSood) arranges buses for migrants… https://t.co/HkkG3dZLYW 11 hours ago