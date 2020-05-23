Global  

Actor Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrant workers to travel from Mumbai to their hometown in UP and Bihar

DNA Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
NCP leader Jayant Patil also praised actor Sonu Sood and called him 'an inspiring hero in reality'
MHA: Stranded migrant workers in different states can go back home in buses | Oneindia News

MHA: Stranded migrant workers in different states can go back home in buses | Oneindia News

A month after millions of people, mostly migrant workers were stranded without work in different parts of the country, the Union home ministry has finally allowed states to repatriate them to reach..

'This is something close to my heart and I will give it my all': Sonu Sood on his mission to send migrant workers home

Apart from helping migrant workers get home, Sonu has also helped feed thousands of underprivileged families and provided meal kits to migrants in Bhiwandi,...
DNA

Sonu sends UP-Bihar-Jharkhand workers home

Just days after arranging busses to for migrant workers to reach their homes in the state of Karnataka, actor Sonu Sood has now ensured that workers from states...
IndiaTimes

