Look: UFC's Conor McGregor Flexes Like Biggie Smalls + Shows Notorious B.I.G.-Inspired Painting – "D*mn Right I Like The Life I Live"

SOHH Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
UFC superstar Conor McGregor is living out his Instagram handle and putting big respect on Biggie Smalls' name. The former champion has shared some epic looks at himself saluting Notorious B.I.G. with artwork inspired by the late Bad Boy Records icon. "D*mn right I like the life I live" -Conor McGregor's Instagram

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio
Remembering The Notorious B.I.G.

Remembering The Notorious B.I.G. 01:21

 Christopher George Latore Wallace was born on May 21, 1972, in Brooklyn, NY. Biggie released his debut album, 'Ready to Die,' in 1994. He became involved with the east coast-west coast hip hop feud while recording his sophomore album. His second album, 'Life After...

