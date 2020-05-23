Global  

Doja Cat Dragged After Footage Surfaces Of Her In Chat Room W/ Racist White Men + Twitter Wants To End Her Career

Saturday, 23 May 2020
Doja Cat Dragged After Footage Surfaces Of Her In Chat Room W/ Racist White Men + Twitter Wants To End Her CareerRap entertainer Doja Cat is cancelled – according to social media. The Internet is fully going in on the West Coast musician after cringe footage leaked online showing possible racist moments. Uh Oh Doja The new clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly […]

The post Doja Cat Dragged After Footage Surfaces Of Her In Chat Room W/ Racist White Men + Twitter Wants To End Her Career appeared first on .
Twitter Cancels Doja Cat for Allegedly Joining Racist Chatrooms

It is said that the 'Say So' hitmaker formed online friends in TinyChat with people in the chatrooms who are reportedly known to be alt-righters, racist and...
