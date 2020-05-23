Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at 22
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () It's a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling. Hana Kimura, who was best known as a professional wrestler and a star on the Netflix reality TV show Terrace House, has...
Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son. A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over...