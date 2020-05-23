Global  

Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at 22

E! Online Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
It's a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling. Hana Kimura, who was best known as a professional wrestler and a star on the Netflix reality TV show Terrace House, has...
Pro Wrestler And 'Terrace House' Star Hana Kimura Dead At 22

Japanese pro wrestler Hana Kimura -- a featured member of Netflix's hit show, "Terrace House" -- has died at age 22. Stardom Wrestling confirmed Kimura's death...
TMZ.com

Hana Kimura death: Star of Netflix's Terrace House: Tokyo dies, aged 22

Wrestler was described as 'a beautiful soul' and 'a wonderful human being'
Independent Also reported by •BBC News

