CUOMO: New York’s Daily Covid Death Toll Drops To It’s Lowest Point Since March, Below 100

Mediaite Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
CUOMO: New York’s Daily Covid Death Toll Drops To It’s Lowest Point Since March, Below 100New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday the daily death toll from Covid-19 dropped to it's lowest point since March at 84 deaths.
Recent related news from verified sources

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips to lowest since March 9

The daily toll from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy fell to 153 on Saturday, its lowest since March 9, against 242 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency...
Reuters

Coronavirus: New York state daily death toll drop below 100

A total of 84 people died in 24 hours, the lowest daily toll since March in the worst-hit US state.
BBC News

