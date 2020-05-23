Global  

Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He's Had Five Hair Transplant Surgeries Over The Past 14 Years

Just Jared Saturday, 23 May 2020
Cheyenne Jackson has decided it is time tell the truth. The 44-year-old American Horror Story actor took to his Instagram on Saturday (May 23) to reveal that he has undergone five hair transplant surgeries over the past 14 years. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cheyenne Jackson I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 [...]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Lowell 9-Year-Old Receives Birthday Phone Call From Astronaut In Space

Lowell 9-Year-Old Receives Birthday Phone Call From Astronaut In Space 00:39

 A Lowell boy received a special birthday surprise from astronaut Chris Cassidy on Thursday. Nine-year-old Lucas St. Onge, who survived a five-organ transplant when he was five, loves space. Katie Johnston reports.

