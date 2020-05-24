Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

112 Group Members Fall Back From Jagged Edge Verzuz Face-Off + Deny Leaving Group: “It’s A Fabricated Life”

SOHH Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
112 Group Members Fall Back From Jagged Edge Verzuz Face-Off + Deny Leaving Group: “It’s A Fabricated Life”R&B singers Daron Jones and Quinnes “Q” Parker are staying put this Memorial Day. The 112 group members have announced they’ve decided to fall back from a highly-anticipated Verzuz battle against music group Jagged Edge. Daron & Q This week, Parker went to Instagram and spoke on behalf of himself and Daron about Monday’s bout. […]

The post 112 Group Members Fall Back From Jagged Edge Verzuz Face-Off + Deny Leaving Group: “It’s A Fabricated Life” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Group begins collecting signatures to try to recall Sebastian council members Damien Gilliams, Pamela Parris, and Charles Mauti

Group begins collecting signatures to try to recall Sebastian council members Damien Gilliams, Pamela Parris, and Charles Mauti 01:09

 A group organizing the recall effort started collecting signed petitions at Riverview Park.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Members of this weird Facebook group all pretend to be ants in an ant colony [Video]

Members of this weird Facebook group all pretend to be ants in an ant colony

Generally speaking, Facebook groups exist so people who share interests can connect.That, apparently, includes those who take pleasure in pretending to be ants in an ant colony.On April 23, 18-year-old..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published
Divers in Belize find themselves surrounded by big sharks [Video]

Divers in Belize find themselves surrounded by big sharks

Scuba divers are well aware of the risks that they take when they enter the ocean. Strapping on tanks of compressed air and descending 100 feet or more beneath the surface requires acceptance of..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this