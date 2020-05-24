Trump Continues Quest to Push Conspiracy Theory That MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough is a Murderer
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () President Donald Trump on Saturday once again pushed a conspiracy theory suggesting MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdered his intern in 2001. “A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses,” Trump declared in […]
