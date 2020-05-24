Global  

Oh-so-glamorous! Check out Kangana Ranaut's Cannes 2019 video reel

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Team of Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut on Saturday treated fans with a throwback video reel from her Cannes 2019 appearances. The video reel that the actor's team posted on social media consisted of two of her 2019 Cannes appearances.

Sharing the throwback video on social media, the actor's team wrote, "#TBT to this...
