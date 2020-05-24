Oh-so-glamorous! Check out Kangana Ranaut's Cannes 2019 video reel
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Team of Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut on Saturday treated fans with a throwback video reel from her Cannes 2019 appearances. The video reel that the actor's team posted on social media consisted of two of her 2019 Cannes appearances.
Sharing the throwback video on social media, the actor's team wrote, "#TBT to this...
In an live interaction with Bollywood Now, Actor Adhyayan Suman spills the beans on how did he deal with struggles in Bollywood after his breakup with Kangana Ranaut and his past life, the controversy..
The Supreme Court granted 3-week protection to Arnab Goswami from any coercive action in the FIR lodged against him for allegedly making defamatory statements against Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi interacted..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40Published