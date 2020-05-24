Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor laud Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle'

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
As soon as Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made her singing debut from her hope anthem 'Candle', the actor's peers from the industry lauded the song over the social media.

Madhuri's 'Kalank' co-star Alia Bhatt shared the song on Twitter and said that she loved it. She wrote," Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' out now

Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle' out now 01:20

 Actress Madhuri Dixit debut single "Candle" is finally out now. She took to Instagram to share the news. #Madhuridixit #Madhuridixitnene #Candle

Recent related videos from verified sources

Madhuri Dixit shares teaser of her first single 'Candle' [Video]

Madhuri Dixit shares teaser of her first single 'Candle'

Actress Madhuri Dixit, fondly called the 'dancing diva' is all set to debut as a singer.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:46Published
Dharmendra Emotional , Sonu Nigam Sings, With Madhuri, Shilpa, Juhi Message 9pm9Mins Candle Light [Video]

Dharmendra Emotional , Sonu Nigam Sings, With Madhuri, Shilpa, Juhi Message 9pm9Mins Candle Light

Watch veteran actor Dharmendra along with people holding a Mashaal, gets emotional while talking to Indians during candle light programme with Madhuri Dixit Nene Thanking the doctors and nurses, Sonu..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: 'Candle' showcases a glimpse of my journey so far

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who has forayed into the world of singing with "Candle", says the single gives a glimpse of her journey so far. Speaking about the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Madhuri shares preview of her single 'Candle'

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is known for her stellar on-screen performances and dance moves, turns a year older today. While fans and several B-town...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MadhuriD_Tweets

Candle - Single by Madhuri Dixit RT @republic: Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre All Praise For Madhuri Dixit's Debut Song 'Candle' https://t.co/d6sR6hBzes 2 minutes ago

BFFCmag

Bollywood Film Fame From #SubhashGhai, #AnilKapoor, #SonaliBendre to #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt, #MadhuriDixit's #Candle mesmerises eve… https://t.co/djnr6D1LRB 32 minutes ago