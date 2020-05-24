Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor laud Madhuri Dixit's debut single 'Candle'

Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

As soon as Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene made her singing debut from her hope anthem 'Candle', the actor's peers from the industry lauded the song over the social media.



Madhuri's 'Kalank' co-star Alia Bhatt shared the song on Twitter and said that she loved it. She wrote," Absolutely LOVE this beautiful song... 👓 View full article

