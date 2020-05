Smriti Khanna on losing weight post pregnancy: Was easier for me to get back into shape so soon Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Smriti Khanna is one of the most loved celebrities on television and social media. One of her most successful and popular shows is Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which also starred her hubby, Gautam Gupta. The couple became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15 and named her Anayka. If you visit the actress' Instagram account, it's... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Smriti Khanna reveals how she managed to lose post pregnancy weight in just one week [EXCLUSIVE] Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress Smriti Khanna talks about her pregnancy journey and how she managed to lose the post pregnancy weight in just one week. Check out...

Bollywood Life 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this