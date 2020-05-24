Ray Porter will don the role of Darkseid in Justice League’s Snyder Cut

ieentertainment .@Ray__Porter has confirmed that he will don the role of supervillain #Darkseid in the upcoming #SnyderCut of… https://t.co/eo4k63vNvv 14 minutes ago

Abhisek Dey @ava As we all know @justiceleaguewb Snyder Cut is Coming and we will see Ray Porter as Darkseid in that movie. Wil… https://t.co/0kEDXBVvEc 13 hours ago

TerraGav @DaveePena Incredible to see mr @Ray__Porter join in the stream! When he wished to one day see a role he plays be a… https://t.co/WNBGpt6xcW 17 hours ago

Ali King @Ray__Porter NO WAYYYYYY!!! 😱😍(BTW let's say they want Darkseid to fight trigon in a future justice league movie ob… https://t.co/e5JN95fbb7 20 hours ago