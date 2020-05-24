Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartwarming post on mother's birthday

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-melting post on her mother Brindya Rai's birthday on Saturday.

Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs. One features an image of her mother and the other has Brindya along with Aher granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Our Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Praises Ex Travis Scott in Birthday Post [Video]

Kylie Jenner Praises Ex Travis Scott in Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner Praises Ex Travis Scott in Birthday Post Scott turned 28 years old on April 30. Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi with the "Sicko Mode" rapper, praised him on Instagram for being..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Abhishek, Aishwarya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Abhishek, Aishwarya pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

After Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor, Actor Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too expressed their condolences on the demise..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Flashback: Ash snapped at Miss World tour

Today, we got our hands on some stunning throwback pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her Miss World tour days. This post pageant mandatory tour shows...
IndiaTimes

When Sanjay Dutt revealed his sisters warned him to not 'woo' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in films like Hum Kisise Kum Nahin and Shabd.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this