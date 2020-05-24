Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartwarming post on mother's birthday
Sunday, 24 May 2020 (
14 hours ago)
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-melting post on her mother Brindya Rai's birthday on Saturday.
Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs. One features an image of her mother and the other has Brindya along with Aher granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
"Our Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We ...
