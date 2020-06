Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

President Donald Trump went on a bonkers Twitter spree Saturday in which he shared posts mocking Stacey Abrams, Nancy Pelosi, and Hillary Clinton in a variety of demeaning manners. In the stunning late night frenzy, the president retweeted a supporter who referred to Clinton as a "skank." Trump also shared posts attacking Nancy Pelosi — […]