50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Gives Advice To Anyone Dealing W/ Stress + Fear: “Allow The Faith In Your Journey To Be Stronger”

SOHH Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Gives Advice To Anyone Dealing W/ Stress + Fear: “Allow The Faith In Your Journey To Be Stronger”New York rapper 50 Cent‘s girlfriend Cuban Link wants everyone to put positivity over negativity. The hip-hop veteran’s publicized boo went online this week to give motivation for people on their journeys to success. Cuban x Motivate On Sunday, Link hit up Instagram to share some new pics and a thoughtful message. Cuban encouraged followers […]

The post 50 Cent's Girlfriend Cuban Link Gives Advice To Anyone Dealing W/ Stress + Fear: "Allow The Faith In Your Journey To Be Stronger" appeared first on .
Cuban Link Catches 50 Cent Lacking + Zooms In On His iPhone: "Just Checking"

Cuban Link Catches 50 Cent Lacking + Zooms In On His iPhone: "Just Checking"Vixen Cuban Link is keeping tabs on her bae. The hip-hop model has shared footage of herself zooming in to see what 50 Cent is doing on his iPhone when she's...
