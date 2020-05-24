Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Tells His Peers To “Be Smarter” + Level Up In 2020: “I Own Property, Residential + Commercial

SOHH Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Tells His Peers To “Be Smarter” + Level Up In 2020: “I Own Property, Residential + CommercialRap crooner Tory Lanez is out here flexing major black excellence. The Toronto native went online this week to share some encouraging words to his peers about making smart investments in 2020. Tory x Power Moves This weekend, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with his motivational tweet. Tory said his peers should make smart […]

The post Tory Lanez Tells His Peers To “Be Smarter” + Level Up In 2020: “I Own Property, Residential + Commercial appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard

Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:53Published
Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard [Video]

Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard

Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this