Tory Lanez Tells His Peers To “Be Smarter” + Level Up In 2020: “I Own Property, Residential + Commercial Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here flexing major black excellence. The Toronto native went online this week to share some encouraging words to his peers about making smart investments in 2020. Tory x Power Moves This weekend, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with his motivational tweet. Tory said his peers should make smart […]



The post Tory Lanez Tells His Peers To “Be Smarter” + Level Up In 2020: “I Own Property, Residential + Commercial appeared first on . Rap crooner Tory Lanez is out here flexing major black excellence. The Toronto native went online this week to share some encouraging words to his peers about making smart investments in 2020. Tory x Power Moves This weekend, Lanez lit up his Twitter page with his motivational tweet. Tory said his peers should make smart […]The post Tory Lanez Tells His Peers To “Be Smarter” + Level Up In 2020: “I Own Property, Residential + Commercial appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard



Tory Lanez Talks Fatherhood and Being a Present Father | Billboard Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:53 Published on April 24, 2020 Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard



Tory Lanez Reveals the Tupac Song That Describes His Life Right Now | Billboard Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 00:52 Published on April 24, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this