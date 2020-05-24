Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Shraddha's adorable 'Brother's Day' post
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Shraddha's adorable 'Brother's Day' post
Sunday, 24 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Shraddha Kapoor, who left everyone impressed with her stunning performance in 'Baaghi 3' has been quite active on social media, connecting with her fans and also giving them all a glimpse into her quarantine life at home.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
White House
Robert C. O'Brien
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Dominic Cummings
Boris Johnson
Beijing
Frankfurt
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Eddie Sutton
Cicadas
DAYTONA BEACH
Ozarks
Wang Yi
JobKeeper
WORTH WATCHING
HK police fire tear gas at rally against proposed security law
Trump Mulls Forming Panel To Investigate Liberals Talking Smack About Conservatives Online
Israel's PM Netanyahu, unbeaten in elections, goes on trial
Second Cummings lockdown trip 'not true', says Grant Shapps