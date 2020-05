Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Every year on the occasion of Eid, superstar Salman Khan surprises his fans by releasing his blockbuster films. Since 2009, he has been treating his fans with films like ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Sultan’, Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and others on Eid. This year too, he was supposed to release his much-awaited film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ which also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. 👓 View full article