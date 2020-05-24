Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lana Del Rey Shares New Spoken Word Piece ‘Patent Leather Do-Over’: Listen

Billboard.com Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey's new spoken word piece, titled “Patent Leather Do-Over,” will appear on "Behind the Iron Gates -- Insights From an Institution," one of two upcoming spoken word collections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post

Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post 01:14

 Lana Del Rey just slammed nearly every major female pop star in a single Instagram post.She called out Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and several many others for their explicit lyrics, drawing immediate backlash.“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana ... Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comments | Billboard News [Video]

Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Comments | Billboard News

After facing heavy criticism on thoughts she expressed via Instagram earlier on Thursday (May 21), Lana Del Rey is defending herself.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:37Published
Lana Del Rey Writes Letter to Critics, Machine Gun Kelly Fuels Megan Fox Dating Rumors and More | Billboard News [Video]

Lana Del Rey Writes Letter to Critics, Machine Gun Kelly Fuels Megan Fox Dating Rumors and More | Billboard News

Machine Gun Kelly fuels Megan Fox dating rumors, Lana Del Rey fires back at critics and Finneas launches campaign to catch a thief. Here are the top news headlines in music for Thursday, May 21st.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Zara Larsson Addresses Lana Del Rey's Comments About Being a 'More Delicate, Softer Female Personality'

Zara Larsson is speaking out about Lana Del Rey‘s controversial commentary. The 22-year-old “Ain’t My Fault” singer spoke out in a series of Instagram...
Just Jared Also reported by •Billboard.com

Twitter Cancels Doja Cat A Day After Lana Del Rey's Instagram Rant

The #dojacatisoverparty hashtag began circulating on Friday (May 22).
HipHopDX Also reported by •Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trazlersgal

Janice Dash #LanaDelRey Shares New Spoken Word Piece ‘Patent Leather Do-Over’: Listen https://t.co/VUHvbiiGiM via @billboard #music 🎶 30 seconds ago

MaadiHotti

MAADI HOTTI ... RT @billboard: “Patent Leather Do-Over” will appear on one of two upcoming spoken word collections from #LanaDelRey https://t.co/ZyWBzHLDei 6 minutes ago

farucp

faruk RT @pitchfork: Lana Del Rey has just released a new spoken-word poem https://t.co/R95GoXXh5Y 21 minutes ago

anna_annie12

Anna C. Fontana 🌸🎀⚡️ Lana Del Rey Shares Spoken Word Piece ‘Patent Leather Do-Over’ – Rolling Stone https://t.co/ukBNoaAAnq 48 minutes ago

ReexRco

Reex Rco “Patent Leather Do-Over” will appear on one of two upcoming spoken word collections from #LanaDelRey https://t.co/qLozgw9NPh 52 minutes ago

AchieveThis

Achieve This Lana Del Rey Shares New Spoken Word Poem “Patent Leather Do-Over” https://t.co/gglmsHKIAH https://t.co/QUV9WwlyXS 58 minutes ago

jixuankids

jixuan Lana Del Rey Shares New Spoken Word Poem “Patent Leather Do-Over” https://t.co/Y6tbldsgAJ https://t.co/FjEUdF3kY6 58 minutes ago