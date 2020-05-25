Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focused on Joe Biden‘s now-infamous “You Ain’t Black” remarks, Doja Cat getting dragged for racism and Freddie Gibbs targeting DJ Akademiks and more.



The post Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism Drama appeared first on . The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focused on Joe Biden‘s now-infamous “You Ain’t Black” remarks, Doja Cat getting dragged for racism and Freddie Gibbs targeting DJ Akademiks and more.The post Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism Drama appeared first on . 👓 View full article

