Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism Drama
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focused on Joe Biden‘s now-infamous “You Ain’t Black” remarks, Doja Cat getting dragged for racism and Freddie Gibbs targeting DJ Akademiks and more.
The post Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism Drama appeared first on .
US presidential candidate Joe Biden has apologised for a "cavalier" remark he made about black voters on radio. Biden said African Americans "ain't black" if they even consider voting for President Donald Trump over him.
White House hopeful Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that African-Americans "ain't black" if they are unsure who to support in... IndiaTimes Also reported by •News24 •CBS News •CBC.ca •USATODAY.com