Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism Drama

SOHH Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism DramaThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focused on Joe Biden‘s now-infamous “You Ain’t Black” remarks, Doja Cat getting dragged for racism and Freddie Gibbs targeting DJ Akademiks and more.

The post Watch: Joe Biden’s ‘You Ain’t Black’ Sparks Drama, Freddie Gibbs Vs. Akademiks, Doja Cat Dragged For Racism Drama appeared first on .
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden sorry for remark about black voters

Biden sorry for remark about black voters 00:45

 US presidential candidate Joe Biden has apologised for a "cavalier" remark he made about black voters on radio. Biden said African Americans "ain't black" if they even consider voting for President Donald Trump over him.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview [Video]

Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black Voters [Video]

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Apologizes For Comment About Black Voters

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is apologizing for a comment he made about black voters; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden announces "You Ain't Black Enough" CRACKERS as fundraiser for his campaign (satire)

(Natural News) Introducing “You Ain’t Black Enough” CRACKERS, part of the innovative Joe Biden re-election campaign that hopes to help Americans aspire to...
NaturalNews.com

Facing firestorm, Biden recants black Trump voters 'ain't black' remark

White House hopeful Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that African-Americans "ain't black" if they are unsure who to support in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •News24CBS NewsCBC.caUSATODAY.com

