Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture reminiscing childhood days with brothers

Mid-Day Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Reminiscing the precious childhood moments, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared throwback pictures with her brother on the occasion of National Brother's Day.

The 'Stree' actor put out a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring pictures with her brothers. In the first one, Shraddha is seen standing in a queue in the middle...
