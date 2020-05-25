|
Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback picture reminiscing childhood days with brothers
|
|
Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Reminiscing the precious childhood moments, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Sunday shared throwback pictures with her brother on the occasion of National Brother's Day.
The 'Stree' actor put out a heartwarming post on Instagram featuring pictures with her brothers. In the first one, Shraddha is seen standing in a queue in the middle...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this