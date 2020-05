Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Nitish Bharadwaj went down memory lane and recalled how actresses Hema Malini and Roopa Ganguly were left surprised by his look in "Vishnu Puran". Nitish had played the different avatars of Lord Vishnu in the 2000 TV show "Vishnu Puran".



Recalling an incident, the actor mentioned, "I remember one time, when the scenes of Lord... 👓 View full article