You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Animated Movie Characters That Were Changed In Other Countries



Can you spot the difference? For this list, we’ll be looking at various animated film characters that were changed in some capacity to respect and honor another country’s culture. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:06 Published 5 days ago Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza



Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza Chuck E. Cheese restaurants across the country have left some GrubHub customers feeling duped. Twitter user Pasqually's Pizza & Wings.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this