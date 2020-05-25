

Related news from verified sources Tovino Thomas hits out at ‘religious fanatics’ for destroying the church set of his film ‘Minnal Murali’ The members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal claimed responsibility for the vandalism, with Kerala CM promising that action will be taken...

Hindu 4 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this InsiderSpirit Tovino Thomas slams ‘religious fanatics’ for destroying church set of Minnal Murali - https://t.co/GFoqEYyazR Thoma… https://t.co/TR48wPCu8n 13 minutes ago Rajkrishnan Menon "We’ve heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in Northern parts of India. Now, it’s happening t… https://t.co/yHlEAvPmoE 39 minutes ago sugermint 🇮🇳 Tovino Thomas slams ‘religious fanatics’ for destroying church set of Malayalam film Minnal Murali - The Indian Exp… https://t.co/vzLfryvVUu 2 hours ago