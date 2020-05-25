Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Renuka posts cute wedding pic with Ashutosh

IndiaTimes Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
enuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are celebrating 19 years of togetherness today and here’s a rare memory from their wedding. Renuka Shahane shared this click from their wedding day and captioned it, “You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal”. Rehnuka Shahane looks magnificent decked as a bride in red while Ashutosha Rana makes for one smart groom with a traditional hear gear. The couple is snapped smiling cheerfully for the camera, their smiles echoing their happy moment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this