Renuka posts cute wedding pic with Ashutosh

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

enuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana are celebrating 19 years of togetherness today and here’s a rare memory from their wedding. Renuka Shahane shared this click from their wedding day and captioned it, “You and I....what a beautiful world....19 years ago today.... love eternal”. Rehnuka Shahane looks magnificent decked as a bride in red while Ashutosha Rana makes for one smart groom with a traditional hear gear. The couple is snapped smiling cheerfully for the camera, their smiles echoing their happy moment. 👓 View full article

