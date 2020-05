Christina Milian Confesses Matt Pokora's Keenness to Make More Baby Is Growing on Her Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Four months after giving birth to her son with her singer boyfriend, the 'Dip It Low' hitmaker admits she is definitely considering trying to conceive again during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

Singer Christina Milian is "definitely considering" expanding her family, just four months after giving birth to her second child. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago

