GWP DIGITAL Happy National Wine Day! Check Out These 10 Celebrities Who Have Their Own Delicious Lines https://t.co/iJH9lOYQlu https://t.co/uqPaObR7Xq 37 minutes ago Tiffany C RT @IbottaApp: Happy National Wine Day! Did you know that Cabernet Sauvignon is America’s favorite wine? Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio are cl… 43 minutes ago Joe Cesarone Happy National Wine Day! Check out these 10 celebrities with their own lines https://t.co/d77H7RWyeL 59 minutes ago GWP DIGITAL Happy National Wine Day! Check Out These 10 Celebrities Who Have Their Own Delicious Lines https://t.co/iJH9lOYQlu https://t.co/84AGemR2vN 1 hour ago Wine Searcher Happy National Wine Day (USA) ! What're you drinking to celebrate? 1 hour ago Daրu Happy National Wine Day🍸 1 hour ago dan 🌹 happy national wine day. 1 hour ago Saadia Raja Happy National Wine Day!! Today was a great reminder of all the privileges that we have enjoyed thanks to the ones… https://t.co/uS6V1JXacq 1 hour ago