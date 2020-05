Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong Go 'Cheek To Cheek' On A 4-Disc Set Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Fitzgerald's warm, yet ultra-cool voice was at the opposite pole of jazz singing from Armstrong's gravelly growl. There's absolutely no reason their voices should blend so effortlessly — but they do. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this