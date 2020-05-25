Eid Special: Salman Khan's song, Bhai Bhai, is his perfect Eidi for his fans

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Salman Khan has been entertaining his fans across the world on Eid for more than a decade now. The trend or should we say the bond with millions of fans began with Wanted in 2009 and continued till Bharat in 2019. He was all set to give his fans another treat in the form Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai this year but the film was... 👓 View full article

