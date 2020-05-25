Justin Bieber Plays Basketball Shirtless While Wife Hailey Goes on a Coffee Run With Friends
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Justin and Hailey Bieber are having a fun Memorial Day weekend. The couple was spotted out and about on Monday (May 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif. amid the ongoing global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin was seen showing off his abs while playing basketball shirtless, while wife Hailey [...]
